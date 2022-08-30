A lady identified as Maame Serwaaa, who has thick dark hair has attracted undue attention to herself on TikTok after a video showed her flaunting it

The hair is so thick, dark and attractive that it has made some people go crazily in search of what she is using on it

In the comment section of the video she shared, ladies besieged her, asking her the secret to her thick hair so that they will apply the same

A young lady with long hair that looks natural has set pulses rushing on TikTok after she took to the platform to flaunt the beautiful strands.

In the video, the young woman identified on TikTok as Maame Serwaaa used her hands to pack and straighten the hair, but it appeared too much for her hands.

Other ladies on TikTok are asking what her secret is. Photo credit: TikTok/@maameserwaa1008.

Dark lady with dark hair

The lady's hair looked so dark, full and well maintained. Though Maame did not say the hair is her natural hair, some of her followers on the platform apparently believe it is.

However, some others disagreed that the hair is natural as they noted that she fixed it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Her followers on TikTok are analysing the hair almost strand by strand to determine whether it is hair natural hair or fixed. See some of the comments below:

@Kaakyireahoufe10

"In the middle that not your hair."

@Ayi commented:

"The secret is go and buy afro kinky is a weave okay."

@Efya Gholda said:

"That's not your real hair mazam. We saw the wig wai."

@mamajoy254 reacted:

"You could have buy the small one that seems so heavy."

@Sarpong Sandra437 asked:

"Please what do you use for ur hair?"

@Gayle Wilson655 said:

"I believe it is her own hair."

@user4835082693884 said:

"Beautiful head of hair my sister I love it."

Lady's interesting, bizarre hairstyle in viral video has Mzansi in stitches

In other news, Briefly News reported that when it comes to how creative people can get with their looks, it appears there are no limits.

A lady was trending on social media for her choice of hairstyle and it is not hard to see why.

In the video shared by blogger, Gossipmill TV, the lady is seen showing off her hairstyle with a differently-styled type of frontal.

Source: Legit.ng