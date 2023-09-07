A Mzansi woman's TikTok video of her getting a strange hairdo at a salon has gone viral on social media

The woman's hair was styled into artificial dreadlocks that were spiked up from her scalp, giving a rather odd look

South Africans found the woman's hairstyle amusing and questioned why she didn't speak up or complain when she realised the style was not appealing

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video of how a salon experience left her with a crazy-looking hairdo.

A woman's spiky artificial dreadlocks had SA netizens stressed on her behalf. Image: @phumyyie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows woman getting odd hairdo at salon

The footage posted on TikTok by @phumyyie shows the woman in the process of getting her done in a salon. The look appears to be artificial dreadlocks. However, the manner in which they are spiked up from her scalp is concerning.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Artificial dreadlocks are made from synthetic hair that you braid into your natural hair. They are, therefore, temporary and can easily be removed again if you no longer want them or if you want a different colour or length.

South Africans amused by woman's strange dreads

Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh at the defeated woman and her questionable hairstyle. Others asked why she didn't speak up or complain when she realised the style was not appealing.

coffeebean wrote:

" Me falling of the bed laughing at 1am. I know the feeling, sisi that's why I learnt to do my own hair."

Oluhle Ngcobo asked:

"Uyathula? ."

Felicity wrote:

"Ngeke mfana ."

luyandamckay asked:

"Kanjani manje?"

Amukelani Sibiya commented:

"If you walk fast, no one will notice."

Andile Mokoena reacted:

"Yooooo my sister? ."

nomfundo mbatha said:

"Wahlala nje baze baqedawakhokha after thatnever."

mochris01 commented:

" Shaka Ilembe vele."

Viral TikTok video shows woman selling odd braid headband for R600

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman took to social media to show off a headband with several braids attached to it.

In the video posted on TikTok, @growingseedsa is seen showing how to wear the headpiece, which only partially covers the head. To hide the top part of her head, the woman wears hats to demonstrate how to rock a complete look.

As if the headband wasn't odd enough, @growingseedsa decided to sell it for R600. Yoh, the good, sis, is not here to play.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News