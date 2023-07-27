A woman from America decided to get braids in South Africa, but some felt that she paid more than what was necessary

The lady wanted something very long, and she was charged an arm and a leg to get them done in Cape Town

Many people thought it was fascinating to see the whole process she went through after paying over R 1000

An American woman in South Africa got a local braiding experience. The visitor in South Africa went viral after showing people how much she paid.

A TikTok video shows an American woman getting her braid done for over R1 000 in Cape Town leaving many shook. Image: @umm...chileanywayss

The video of the woman received over 4 000 likes. People commented that gotten a better deal elsewhere after seeing what she did.

American woman shows Cape Town braiding experience in TikTok video

@umm...chileanywayss made content getting her hair done in South Africa, and the lady spent from America spent $90, which was a good deal to her. In rands, the lady was charged R1 500 for long knotless braids in a video which garnered her video 70 000 views. Watch the video below:

South Africans share secrets to getting braids done in the country

People were brutally honest that she may have been duped into paying for a "luxury service". Many netizens gave examples saying that they would have paid a $30 equivalent in South Africa.

Asa. commented:

"Haibo R1500?! That's so expensive."

Masha said:

"As a South African I can tell you she increased her prices, braids are usually $30."

NotSoKamry added:

"These braids are about to LAST."

Olunje11 wrote:

"Nhhaaaaa that’s too much, they probably heard your accent they knew you not from here."

Leo Lovia explained:

"I’m from South Africa and living in USA , braids be from $350 here , and back home I’d pay less then $30. (R500)"

Online users love to see other people's hair experiences

Many are always fascinated to see if people's hairstyles pan out well. One lady went TikTok viral after a salon did her dirty.

