American Woman in Cape Town Gets R1 500 Braids, TikTok Video of Salon Experience Leaves SA Floored by Price
- A woman from America decided to get braids in South Africa, but some felt that she paid more than what was necessary
- The lady wanted something very long, and she was charged an arm and a leg to get them done in Cape Town
- Many people thought it was fascinating to see the whole process she went through after paying over R 1000
PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!
An American woman in South Africa got a local braiding experience. The visitor in South Africa went viral after showing people how much she paid.
The video of the woman received over 4 000 likes. People commented that gotten a better deal elsewhere after seeing what she did.
American woman shows Cape Town braiding experience in TikTok video
@umm...chileanywayss made content getting her hair done in South Africa, and the lady spent from America spent $90, which was a good deal to her. In rands, the lady was charged R1 500 for long knotless braids in a video which garnered her video 70 000 views. Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
South Africans share secrets to getting braids done in the country
People were brutally honest that she may have been duped into paying for a "luxury service". Many netizens gave examples saying that they would have paid a $30 equivalent in South Africa.
Asa. commented:
"Haibo R1500?! That's so expensive."
Masha said:
"As a South African I can tell you she increased her prices, braids are usually $30."
NotSoKamry added:
"These braids are about to LAST."
Olunje11 wrote:
"Nhhaaaaa that’s too much, they probably heard your accent they knew you not from here."
Leo Lovia explained:
"I’m from South Africa and living in USA , braids be from $350 here , and back home I’d pay less then $30. (R500)"
Online users love to see other people's hair experiences
Many are always fascinated to see if people's hairstyles pan out well. One lady went TikTok viral after a salon did her dirty.
Hair braiding bliss in Cape Town: Stunning transformation leaves viewers in awe
Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video capturing a fascinating hair braiding journey in Cape Town, South Africa, recently caught the attention of viewers worldwide. The video showcases a woman from the US opting for floor-length braids, a popular style in the Mother City.
The TikTok video opens with the woman, @carissamonyce, getting a refreshing hair wash and blow-dry to keep the hair healthy, laying the foundation for the elaborate braiding session ahead.
The hairstylist skillfully starts braiding, taking her time to create stunning floor-length braids. At the end of the seven-hour braiding marathon, the woman is pleasantly surprised by the total cost of R1 500 ($75).
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News