A woman went to get her hair braided at a salon in Centurion, Pretoria, and the stylist did the most to achieve the hairstyle

The video of the amount of work it took to do the lady's hair into a high-braided updo left some netizens amazed

People commented on the video, and most were split about the work that Pretoria braider did on an older woman

An elderly woman in a TikTok went viral for getting her hair done. The lady needed a high ponytail, but she had hair loss.

A Pretoria hair braided an old woman's hair, and many thought it looked painful. Image: TikTok/ bukkybeautyworld

Online users could not believe their eyes as they watched the hair braider work some magic to create the desired hairstyle. Other people thought the hairstyle looked too tight on the client's scalp.

Pretoria hair braider shares video of work done on balding client

A hairstylist, @bukkybeautyworld, showed how she helped a lady achieve her hairstyle. People thought a lot of tension was involved when the braider created the braided high-up do look.

Watch the video below:

South Africans were divided about gogo's new hairstyle

Netizens love to review others' hairstyles. People in the comments were split between being impressed with the work and concerned that the hairstyle was too tight for the lady with health problems.

Mama Bana commented:

"Chiskop once."

user8474159876929 commented:

"That looks very painful."

lanet commented:

"Pretty sure it was painful."

Linda Linda Linda commented:

"I’m impressed. You had to be creative!"

First Lady user1309721740432F commented:

"You did an awesome job,]. I wasn't expecting anything to come out of that."

MokgadiOfentse09 commented:

"If you're forcing things was a person."

Ms Masupa commented:

"Mama should have just cut her hair. Just to avoid any damaging her scalp. I saw with one line, it's red."

Zuki Lamani commented:

"Is not make sure."

