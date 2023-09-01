A woman got her braids out for the first time, and she had a bad experience when the hairdresser got it wrong

The upset lady made a video showing people how disappointed she was after getting the hairstyle done

Online users could not help but notice that the stunner did not get what she paid for after spending thousands of rands

A woman was upset after going to a salon, and they messed up her hair. The lady wanted knotless braids but got the opposite.

A woman made a TikTok video showing people the braids she wanted and what the hairdresser did instead. Image: @cola_pops

Online users could not help but feel sorry for her when they found out she paid a steep price. The video of the lady ranting about the hairdresser's work has more than 6,000 likes.

Woman complains about getting braids for the first time

@cola_pops posted a video after coming to the salon with a head for the braids that she hated. The lady showed people that she wanted small braids.

Instead, the women's braids with done with normal hair piece. In the video, she said the hairstyle cost her R1 200 in total after being told it'd be R950.

Mzansi reviews braider's work

People agreed that the braids needed a different fiber. Others said she still looked amazing in the hairstyle.

Luya said:

"It’s not the same but i must say you look incredible regardless!"

Becky Taylor Brown commented:

"And the were supposed to me knotless!"

Robin wrote:

"R1 200 I would never. That style is R350."

Eshlynne Mageni remarked:

"Wrong fibre."

Bono added:

"It’s either the wrong hair fibre or they did not dip it in pot water."

Online users invested in hair mishaps

Many people always like to see how people react to the new hairstyles. More often than not, ladies go on social media to complain after bad salon experiences.

One lady left the salon with tears in her eyes after they got her braids wrong.

