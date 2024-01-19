A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her heartbreaking ordeal of losing her hair

The post features images of her going from rocking a stylish hairdo to experiencing balding which forced her to cut all her hair

After seeking medical assistance, she slowly reclaimed her confidence and hair back, inspiring several netizens

A woman bravely opened up about how she lost her on TikTok. Image: @lorayletoko

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman from the Northwest took to social media to share a raw and emotional post about how she suffered unexpected hair loss.

Woman shares hair loss nightmare

A TikTok post shared by @lorayletoko features a slide show of images showing the woman rocking a sleek and stylish ponytail hairstyle before going to how that was the beginning of her worst nightmare.

The images that follow show @lorayletoko's progressive hair loss, which started with a bald spot in the middle of her scalp. Although she tried to convince herself that it was nothing to worry about, it got worse as she continued to lose her.

A heartbroken @lorayletoko eventually decided to cut all her hair off and attempt to rock chiskop, although the new look made her self-conscious.

She got an ointment from the doctor and found confidence in wearing wigs before her scalp began to heal and her hair slowly grew back again.

The last frame shows her rocking a braid hairstyle after finally restoring her natural hair

Mzansi feels woman's pain

Many netizens reacted to the post with curiosity about the cause of the woman's hair loss. Others, who also have hair stuggles, wanted to know what products to she used to heal her scalp.

Boitumelo Cynthia Litabe replied:

"I'm cutting mine month endthere's no damage to it, it's 14 inches longI'm just tired."

B. commented:

"I’m going through the same thing! What did the doctor prescribe?"

Star responded:

"Which ointment did you use? I’ve been looking for the video ."

Inno Ramadiba commented:

"Yhoo I feel you gal I'm going through the same and I've been putting castor oil and if it doesn't grow I'll consult a hair specialist."

Leo said:

"Had the same issue, the itching is crazy."

Tshepang Monareng replied:

"You are very beautiful ."

rikyrick's.daughter ❤️‍ commented:

"What's the cause of it, if I may ask."

Woman's natural 4C hair falls out in clumps

Briefly News previously reported that a woman showed the internet a big problem she was having with her hair. The lady went viral with her video on TikTok.

The video received thousands of likes from people. Many others commented, curious to know if a woman found the solution to her shedding hair.

One lady, @anointingea, was worried about her hair and showed people that it was falling out. In the video, she was complaining that it often happens to her.

Source: Briefly News