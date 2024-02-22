A South African woman compared grocery prices on Pick n Pay's ASAP and Checkers' Sixty60 apps

Her video shows how Checkers was significantly cheaper for the same items and came to a R139 difference

Her TikTok video sparked debate, with some viewers agreeing and others sharing different experiences

A woman compared grocery prices on TikTok, finding Checkers Sixty60 significantly cheaper. Image: @queenofplugss

A Mzansi woman took to social media to compare prices of using two different grocery store delivery services.

Pick n Pay vs Checkers

A video shared on TikTok video by @queenofplugss shows her comparing similar grocery items found on the Pick 'n Pay ASAP app versus the Checkers Sixty60 app

In her post, @queenofplugss discloses that she had recently bought some groceries online from Pick 'n Pay and after sharing a haul of her items on her TikTok, a lot of people commented that Woolworths and Checkers were cheaper.

So she put the theory and placed the similar items she bought from Pick 'n Pay into her Checkers Sixty60 online cart - and indeed the Checkers had a lower total of R596 versus what she paid at Pick 'n Pay, R735.

Watch her video below:

SA reacts to woman's grocery price comparison

Several netizens appreciated the woman's price comparison video, while others shared their own grocery shopping preferences.

Rehana said:

"Free delivery on every order over R350."

lolokplxdnd said:

"You forgot other items though total would probably be around the same."

CapeTownGirl79 commented:

"Checkers for the win! I only shop at Checkers."

Ntsikeyza replied:

"Lovely comparison it helps to know these comparisons please don't stop with maybe a Woolies comparison as well everyone says it's cheaper but that's probably only on selected items when you're in luck."

Thandaza responded:

"I always compare on the app as well and Pick and Pay comes cheaper ."

Avè nihlupha commented:

"Thanks Chanel! This was a good way to see a comparison."

Desiree Van Der M408 responded:

"Don't know if I missed it, but I think you forgot the margarine."

