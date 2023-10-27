A lady showed people the reality of shopping for food and household supplies in Gauteng for a family

The Pick, 'n Pay customer showed people the bill she racked up after visiting the supermarket

Netizens were invested in seeing what she bought after spending several thousands on basics for her home

A woman's monthly grocery shopping was all the rave. The lady told people how much she paid to maintain her home for a month.

A TikTok video shows what a woman bought at Pick 'n Pay after spending thousands. Image: @averagechanelnotcoco13

Online users were amused after seeing the woman in Benoni's shopping haul. Many people wondered whether Pick 'n Pay was value for money.

Benoni goes to Pick 'n Pay

A creator on TikTok @averagechanelnotcoco13 made a video showing people she spent R4 000 on her monthly Pick ' Pay shopping. The clip showed that she mainly bought food with some kitchen products.

Watch her clip below:

SA rate grocery haul

Online users always have strong opinions after seeing others' groceries. People argued she could've gotten a better deal at a wholesaler like Makro.

noluthandolushaba1 said:

"It’s better to go to a mall with all of the stores you want. Drive to one place but you just stay longer."

Botho wrote:

"Nah. That would be my R2k groceries. from Shoprite."

CharlyBean added:

"Go to Makro.... I spend half of that for double the amount of stuff."

Mr MAck joked:

"Food is overrated anyways! I shall not eat!"

nadinef advised:

"We have found that weekly shopping works better for us, then we buy less and waste less. but prices are insane right now."

Family grocery hauls fascinate many

