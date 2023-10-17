A lucky South African mother won a Pick n Pay Smart Shopper promotion, paying only R5.03 for groceries worth R6,861.05

This is not the first time Pick n Pay has rewarded its shoppers with free or discounted groceries, having given away R10 million in free groceries over six weeks earlier in the year

Netizens were delighted for the mother, with many sharing their own stories of winning similar promotions

With the current stressful cost of living, winning discounted groceries is nothing short of a dream come true in Cyril's economy.

A woman couldn't believe her luck at a Pick n Pay till. Image: @kehtelho/TikTok

Lucky mom pays next to nothing for R6K groceries

One Mzansi mama was one of the lucky Pick n Pay shoppers who won their share in the grocery Smart Shopper special rewards promotion by the popular retailer.

A video shows the woman stunned at the till after she was notified that she only needed to pay R5,03 for groceries worth R6 861,05.

One of the cashiers can even be seen walking away in disbelief of the mother's luck.

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time Pick n Pay has provided much-needed financial relief to its shoppers.

According to The Witness, Pick n Pay gave away up to R10 million in free groceries over six weeks to reward their Smart Shoppers by randomly selecting one winner from every store nationwide every day until June 18, to win their entire shopping for nothing.

The initiative, which launched on May 8, aimed to provide some relief to shoppers during a difficult period and had already surprised over 2,700 winners with a free shop collectively valued at R1.6 million.

To qualify to win, customers needed to swipe their registered Smart Shopper card and buy any two participating products.

South Africans react to the mom's grocery shopping surprise

Many netizens were delighted for the mother and responded with positive and funny comments to the post.

Others shared how they also had similar surprise shopping discounts.

Lindamaswazi replied:

"The lady walking away like it's her money, haibo."

soulsofwax said:

"Don't intervene with the lord's blessings ."

mabssmokhele wrote:

"I would’ve asked for a rematch with my groceries ."

Rifiloe❤️ said:

"It happened to me at spar, but mine was R700 grocery. I paid R27."

Gee wrote:

"My mother once borrowed someone from her Smart Shopper at the till; that lady paid R2.56 for groceries worth R1900, did she not cry."

South African citizens panic over paying R247 for 10kg of potatoes

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South Africans are facing increasing challenges with the rising cost of food. Basic staples, including 10kg bags of potatoes, have surged to R247, putting additional pressure on households already grappling with high inflation rates for essential items like eggs, chicken, maise meal, and flour.

Unemployment is high, and the people of South Africa are struggling to survive. The cost of food is crippling.

One particularly disheartening news for South African families is the price of their favourite Choice Assorted biscuits, which has reached R279 for a 2kg pack.

