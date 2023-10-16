A woman is trading all her old appliances at Makro, and in exchange, she got vouchers from the store

The store is looking specifically for electronic waste, like broken or unusable devices, as part of its recycling programme

The initiative promotes responsible disposal of e-waste, which often ends up causing environmental issues in landfills

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman has shared how she got Makro vouchers for her old appliances. Images: @_minenhlem

Source: TikTok

A woman is making an environmentally responsible move by exchanging old appliances for Makro vouchers.

Vouchers for old appliances

In a TikTok video, @_minenhlem shares the process of how she got the vouchers and what appliances she traded in. Makro is on the hunt for electronic waste, such as broken or non-functional devices. The goal is to encourage the proper disposal of electronic waste, which can be detrimental to the environment when left in landfills.

By offering Makro vouchers for these non-working appliances, this woman is inspiring others to recycle and reduce the negative impact of e-waste. It's a win-win situation, helping people declutter their homes while contributing to a cleaner, greener planet.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi voucher curiosity

People from across the country are now curious in participating in this program from Makro which not only helps clear homes of broken devices but also contributes to a cleaner environment.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Thumeka shared:

"Thank u so much love I went to Makro today I made about R2000."

@Aime Mbhiza said:

"Ahiii the Mac book and dell I could have fixed them."

@ChefKano commented:

"Ngiyabonga. I have old appliances that I didn't want throw away."

@Nhleks shared:

"I'm going to clean up my mom's place."

@Hlatse praised:

"Thanks for the plug sis."

@Sitha_S commented:

"I’m definitely taking my old appliances back, thank you for the plug sisi."

@Sbo Viya shared:

"I have so many, I’m going there."

Makro listed as cheapest store to buy groceries

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South Africans who are always looking for a bargain when buying groceries, but with the increase in food prices, buying basics have been difficult.

A research report on different grocery retailers has revealed that Makro might be a cheap store to shop for essentials.

While some South Africans found the information helpful, others believe that where you buy groceries is all about personal preference.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News