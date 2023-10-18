TikTok video highlights the growing trend of trading old electrical appliances for vouchers

Macro's recycling initiative encourages sustainable practices and reduces electronic waste

South Africans embrace eco-friendly solutions and eagerly participate in the program

Macro's recycling program has not only gained traction on social media but also garnered praise from eco-conscious citizens and sustainability advocates. Mzansi citizens have lined up to trade their old electronics in for vouchers.

Going green is not something that is as big in South Africa as it is in other parts of the world, but initiatives like this are a great start.

SA trades old electronics in for Macro vouchers

The TikTok video, shared by @sreillivedpj, shows individuals from various walks of life arriving at a Macro store with their outdated, damaged, or non-functional electrical appliances. These items, which would typically end up as electronic waste, are instead accepted by Macro as part of their innovative recycling campaign.

Upon submitting their old devices, participants receive vouchers, which can be redeemed in-store. This eco-conscious approach not only encourages responsible disposal of electronics but also rewards customers for their contribution to sustainability.

Take a look:

Mzansi is here for the recycling initiative

Mzansi citizens loved seeing this as it is a great way to promote recycling in SA. Those who did not know got up to search around the house for things they could trade-in.

Read some comments:

@Ewarenr21:

"This is the kind of content I love to see. Let's keep our planet green!"

@TechGuruSA:

"Kudos to Macro for encouraging sustainable practices and recycling."

@GazilZA:

"I'm so proud of Mzansi for getting on board with eco-friendly initiatives!"

@SustainableLivingSA:

"Small actions like this can lead to big changes for our environment."

@Tum_i:

"Trading in my old appliances for vouchers? Count me in!"

