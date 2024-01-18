A woman took TikTok to showcase her sister's new back-to-school shoes, which had peeps in laughter

In the video, the little girl can be seen wearing grasshopper-style kicks that her mother bought, and her big sister could not stop laughing

People took to the comments to express their thoughts on the matter, while others complimented the mom's taste

One girl had tongues wagging online with her back-to-school shoes, which her mom bought for her.

A sister took to TikTok to show off the grasshopper shoes that her mom bought for her little sister as school shoes. Image: @thandekakm/ Pixel Catchers/Getty Image

Source: UGC

Mom buys daughter grasshoppers shoes

In a video posted by @thandekakm, the learner is seen standing up while wearing grasshoppers. The older sister reveals that her mother bought the shoes for school. What made the video amusing was the background audio of the little one calling out to her mom as if she was sobbing, to which her mom responded:

“I love it.”

Over 194.9k viewers have watched the video within just a few hours of being published by her big sister.

Watch the video below:

SA expresses their thoughts on the little girl's shoes

makhosinincwana cheered her on, saying:

"Grasshoppers were for the cool kids."

Fuefue umaka Langa was not here for the grasshoppers-shaming, adding:

"Grasshoppers were the in thing in my days. Please!"

Luyando poked fun at the shoes:

"Why are grasshoppers now a trend? We used to laugh at kids who had them."

Snoo commented:

"I used to rock these like... Coolest shoes ever."

Peng Thug said:

"I wanted these so bad."

Hluma added:

"She's gonna be very cool, trust me."

