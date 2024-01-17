Penny Lebyane showed off her back-to-school drop-off, where her son drove himself to Curro

The media personality posted a video of her young man, Takunda, acting as his mom and sister, Tamuka's chauffeur

Mzansi showed love to Penny's son, stunned by how grown he is

Mzansi was stunned when Penny Lebyane showed off her back-to-school drop-off with her son driving. Images: pennylebyane

Penny Lebyane's son, Takunda, started his first day of school and decided he was old enough to drive himself. Penny recorded her son behind the wheel as she sat in the passenger seat while her daughter, Tamuka, looked pretty from the back of the car.

Penny Lebyane's son drives himself to school

There's no doubt that Penny Lebyane is a proud mama and never wastes an opportunity to show off her precious angels. The mother of two is raising an 18 and 15-year-old, and was faced with a challenge many kids dread - going back to school.

The media personality rocked her natural hair for an early-morning school drop-off as her children returned to the prestigious Curro. In a hilarious twist, Penny sat in the passenger seat while her son, Takunda, took over the driving.

In the clip, Penny narrated her trip, with her son barely flinching as his sister posed for the selfie video from the back seat:

"I'm a passenger this morning; how things have changed."

Mzansi reacts to Penny Lebyane's school drop-off

Netizens showed love to Penny while in disbelief at how much her son has grown:

dineo_campbell was stunned:

"You know what? You kept telling me how grown he is, and I thought you were being a typical boy mom - I hear you fully now; it’s so unreal!"

Lonkosi said:

"They grow up so fast, Penny! We are grateful as parents to witness every milestone."

sontondlovu cheered:

"Oh my goodness, how fab is that? He can drive! Well done, mommy P. Wishing you guys an awesome schooling year!"

Meanwhile, some netizens took some time to drag Penny:

SeSokhanasendo was disappointed:

"I don't understand. You have so many people who dislike you in these streets, yet you act childishly as you always do and expose your child to the same people who dislike you."

hloni_9 asked:

"So they seeing your pics, my sister, on social media?"

AliMogashoa threw shade:

"When last did you take a bath? You look like you don't bathe these days."

Penny Lebyane flaunts her body

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Penny Lebyane showing off her intense workout routine:

nontokozom88 said:

"We see you, and we cheer you on!"

The broadcaster recently flaunted her figure in a red swimsuit and caught some shade from none other than Mzansi's favourite controversial music executive, Nota Baloyi.

