Radio personality Penny Lebyane once again had people talking. The Radio 2000 presenter shared a selfie recently but her hair had people talking.

Penny Lebyane causes a stir online

The recent selfie Penny Lebyane shared had netizens scratching their heads. Her uncombed hairstyle saw her getting dragged online.

Penny Lebyane tried to be cheeky by saying her Winnie Madikizela t-shirt irked patrons at a restaurant, but Mzansi begged to differ.

"Eish, I'm wearing a #WinnieMadikizelaMandela T-shirt in a restaurant full of Caucasians. The stares as l walk it. Anyway is a free country."

Netizens troll Penny Lebyane

Under the comments were some very salty responses from people who dragged Penny and asked her to go to the salon.

Many called her out for being delusional saying her t-shirt is not the problem, the problem is her hairstyle.

@_LeratoMabuzaM asked:

"Why did you not comb your hair? Maybe they are staring at your hair."

@sepitlaoptom joked:

"I think they are starring at your hair"

@Simphiweyinkos_ said:

"Maybe your hair looks like their, but a bit disorganized "

@MrsNoma said:

"Honestly, I don't think they would recognise Winnie M on a t-shirt. Maybe they are just staring at you for a reason related to you… eg. racism, blond hair, celebrity etc."

@rachelmag03 laughed:

"Maybe they are looking at your uncombed hair ma."

@Pale_Letsie joked:

"You and I need a salon date sis Penny."

Penny Lebyane defends mature women wearing swimsuits

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penny Lebyane defended mature women who love to wear swimming costumes from trolls who mocked them.

The radio presenter said Mzansi thinks backwards if they still want wives to ask permission from their husbands to wear swimsuits.

Lebyane is on vacation to Cape Town and has posted numerous pictures of her in a black swimsuit.

Source: Briefly News