Penny Lebyane sparked social media buzz with a saucy workout video, flaunting her hourglass figure

The veteran media personality said she aims to strengthen her core and pelvic muscles this year

Social media users praised her physique, with many expressing admiration and determination to follow her fitness lead

Penny Lebyane found her name charting social media after she posted a saucy video on her timeline. The veteran media personality flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a workout video.

Penny Lebyane shared her intense workout video. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Penny Lebyane hits the gym in saucy video

Many people are hitting the gym to get rid of the festive calories. Media personality Penny Lebyane recently showed her fans and followers how she is keeping fit in a viral video.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared her intense workout routines and explained to her followers that she wants to focus on improving her core this year. She wrote:

"This year l'm working on a stronger core and pelvic muscles. I am looking for to the journey. What are u working on?"

Social media users react to Penny Lebyane's hot body

Mzansi could not believe how good Penny Lebyane still looked. Many noted that her body is goals and the video motivated them to continue working out.

@sharney_blackway said:

"Excited about toning my body again after being down for so long I lost most of my muscle."

@paledisegapo wrote:

"Nna I'll never forgive you mxim strue anyway heart u baby."

@nontokozom88 added:

"We see you and we cheer you on - Capricorn power"

@thabo2519 commented:

"Aus Penelope...u look young and I wish I can be your Ben10"

@adv_thando_gumede_za noted:

"You are looking hella strong. I am gonna start tonight... total guilt trip! "

Source: Briefly News