Royal AM's Andile Mpisane has garnered praise for his commitment to fitness

Despite past criticism of his physical condition, the Kwa MaMkhize star is impressing social media with his efforts to improve

Social media users applaud his progress and express hope for his future success in upcoming matches

Royal AM chairman and footballer Andile Mpisane has been praised for his resilience. The star inspired South Africans with his intense workout routine.

Andile Mpisane has been praised for his workout routine. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane's workout video goes viral

Kwa MaMkhize star Andile Mpisane is doing whatever it takes to stay in shape. The multi-talented star who has been heavily criticised for his physical fitness is coming back stronger.

A video of the Royal AM star putting in the work with his personal trainer was recently shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The now-viral video shows Mpisane working out. The post's caption read:

"Royal AM player Andile Mpisane working hard behind the scenes to get to full fitness and preparing for an intense upcoming matches in February."

Mzansi applauds Andile Mpisane's workout routine

Social media users were more than impressed with Andile Mpisane's workout and improvement. Many noted that he needs to keep pushing.

@RayMaboya said:

"I wish this boy studied the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Professor Ngubani, Thiago... he'll know that his strength is passing ability and movement off the ball. If he could do just that, he'd silence his critics. Boy can play, he just need to play right."

@katli_mathule added:

"Andile Mpisane wa zama sham. Even when he has everything one can wish for. He's an artist a soccer player. Others wouldn't even bother they'd stay home and be lazy, take drugs."

@E_Thokozile wrote:

"I appreciate the fact that he is trying and putting in the effort. You know ultra Mel cheese boys don’t do ANYTHING besides blow their parents money. I hope he gets better at the game and shuts his soccer critics down with how much he has improved."

@brackadash added:

"Soon he will be sold to Kaizer chiefs."

Andile Mpisane trends after Amazulu defeat

In more news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane was in hot water following his first-ever match in the DStv Premiership. Royal Am faced Amazulu and suffered an embarrassing defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Soccer fans could not get over how badly the team performed. The Royal AM coach came under fire, and he defended his choices amid the backlash.

