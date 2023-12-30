Andile Mpisane had his debut in the DStv premiership with Royal AM in hopes of defeating Amazulu in a match held in KZN

The Royal AM team performs so dismally that the coach John Maduka had to speak out about his choice to include Andile Mpisane in the lineup

South Africans were savage and took to social media to complain about Andile Mpisane's performance

Andile Mpisane was in hot water following his first-ever match in the DStv Premiership. Royal Am faced Amazulu suffered an embarrassing defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Andile Mpisane played in a DStv Premiership against Amazulu FC and Royal AM coach John Maduka had to defend his pick. Image: Instagram / @andilempisane10 / Twitter / Rushsportson2

Soccer fans could not get over how badly the team performed. The Royal AM coach came under fire, and he defended his choices amid the backlash.

Andile Mpisane plays in DStv Premiership

The Royal AM John Maduka coach confirmed the decision to let Andile Mpisane play in the official soccer match. Royal AM lost 3 - 0 in the first 30 minutes.

Royal AM coach defends Andile Mpisane

Royal AM's coach said he does not regret letting Andile on the field. According to Far Post, he said they were happy that Andile got a chance to play.

Watch a video shared by Goal.com on X of the coach speaking about Andile:

South Africa rubbishes Andy DStv Premiership debut

Many people blamed Andile for the bad loss. Online users criticised the coach for his decision arguing that Andile was not chosen because of merit but because his family owns the soccer club.

@LLunga18 said:

"Jersey No. 10 is not given to any player. You gotta work hard for it on the field. inkomo efana no Andile Mpisane is not deserving."

@SoftMojalefa commented:

"Complaining about Andile Mpisane is a waste of time, he'll still play anytime he wants with jersey number 10...he owns that team."

@danielmarven wrote:

"Andile Mpisane started against Amazulu today and they conceded 3 goals in the first 30 mins."

@InkunziUMthiya added:

"We can blame Andile Mpisane all we want about the deteriorated PSL, but we all know it was rubbish the last 10 years, the PSL is a nonsensical as Bafana Bafana, thanks to SAFA, not Royal AM... We all know the culprits. SA football is in the gutter. A person like Andile shouldn't be."playing

@BeeFCakErsa lamented:

"But it shocks and makes me laugh that Andile mpisane is playing on the professional league but cant stand to play for atleast 1st half."

