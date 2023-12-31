Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena criticised the standard of officiating after a draw against Polokwane City

The coach revealed his growing disappointment with the current state of South African football

Football fans questioned Mokwena's fading passion with many claiming his acting out because Sundowns didn't win

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena addressed the media at Loftus Stadium. in Pretoria. Image: @BraMahlatse

Source: Twitter

After a 0-0 draw against Polokwane City, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena didn't mince words about the challenges facing South African football.

Rulani Mokwena's love for football

Mokwena expressed frustration with the standard of officiating. According to TimesLIVE, he revealed that he is slowly Iosing his love for the game, even though he was born into football.

The coach candidly questioned his suitability as a football coach and wondered whether the current state of the game aligns with his passion.

“I am sorry I am feeling a little bit grumpy, but this is my mood for the last couple of weeks. This is football and every single day it eats away at my passion for this game."

Football fans scrutinise Rulani Mokwena

Mokwena's utterances came under scrutiny from football fans. They suggested that his stance was a result of Sundowns' in the DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at the Loftus Stadium.

Oupa Phiri mentioned:

"It’s sound good and tasty when it favours his team."

Samuel Ndlovu-Khobane wrote:

"You need a break, my coach. Just use this FIFA break with your loved ones, read books and forget about football. Come back very strong."

Makholwa Madwara said:

"The problem is that when it's his team that benefits he keeps shut! Like he did when Zungu injured Parker and yet always complains when his players get injured. Cry baby this one."

Eddie Nyawo posted:

"It's a game you can't win them all, referees are also human so expect mishaps here and there. Stop being dramatic."

Celbon Mkhwanazi added:

"You can't win all the games boytjie."

