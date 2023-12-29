Mercedes Benz financial services dragged Mamelodi Sundown's player Grant Kekana to court

Grant allegedly owes the car manufacturer R82 662 after failing to keep up with his luxury vehicle's instalment

It was said that the Bafana Bafana defender signed an agreement that he would pay R17 000 monthly

Soccer player Grant Kekana has been taken to court by Mercedes Benz. Image: @papa_tsitsi

Source: Instagram

The top Mamelodi Sundown defender Grant Kekana found himself in hot boiling water recently with luxury car manufacturer Mercedes Benz.

Mercedes Benz takes Grant Kekana to court

Things aren't looking good this festive season for Grant Kekana, as he was dragged to court by Mercedes Benz Financial Services after failing to pay as per their agreement.

According to City Press, the Bafana Bafana player has failed to keep up with his luxury Mercedes Benz GLA45 AMG instalments; hence he has now been dragged to court by the car manufacturer as he owes them R82 662.

The star agreed to pay instalments of about R17 000 monthly. In the court papers seen by the publication reads:

"Grant Kekana has not brought the payments due under the instalment sale agreement up to date and no payment plan has been agreed [upon] … He has not voluntarily returned or surrendered the vehicle and has not terminated the instalment sale agreement.

"In breach of the instalment sale agreement, Grant Kekana has failed to make due and punctual monthly payments … and the outstanding balance owed in terms of the instalments sale agreement is R930 248."

In their court application, Mercedes Benz also claimed that the Mamelodi Sundown player ignored the letters of demand that were sent to him by the car manufacturer's financial services. It was also mentioned that the star signed the agreement with them in October 2020, when the car was worth R1 million.

