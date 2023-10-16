Mamelodi Sundowns fans have complete confidence in their team even though it will be missing key players due to the upcoming Bafana Bafana clash

The national team will be facing the Ivory Coast in an international friendly, and Masandawana will be without six of their top players

Netizens shared their views and believed that Sundowns has what it takes

South Africans are not worried that Mamelodi Sundowns will play without key players like Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane against TS Galaxy. Images: Masashi Hara and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to play without most of their strong players as they head into their fixture against TS Galaxy on Wednesday, 18 October.

This is because most players will be part of the Bafana Bafana team, facing Ivory Coast on 17 October. Netizens, though, are not worried about the performance and expect Sundowns to win against Galaxy.

Sundowns to play without key players

Matthew Booth, in a recent interview, pointed out that the Sundowns squad will be without key players like goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana and Themba Zwane. These players will represent the nation in their Ivory Coast friendly clash in Abidjan.

Speaking to Sowetan, the former Bafana Bafana legend pointed out that the team’s strength will be tested because many strong players will be absent from the lineup. He also believes that the fact that Mamelodi Sundowns has to play an unpredictable team like TS Galaxy while allowing players to represent the national squad is a catch-22. He explains that, however, Sundowns can prepare players who don’t get regular game time physically so that they can hold the fort while the major players are away representing the nation.

Fans confident in Sundowns

Football fans on Facebook commented that the team will not miss the absence as they expect Masandawana to bulldoze through Galaxy. Some believed the team would face challenges because of players like recently-signed Samir Nurkovic.

Anthonety Dwala said:

“This is a good test because Rhulani always uses these players who are away for the national team, which will give other players the chance to show what they can do in the field.”

Fhatuwani Khumela wrote:

“Sundowns was supposed to withdraw their players from useless Bafana Bafana. In South Africa, the only serious national team is the Bokke.”

Nduvhuwo Ramarumo added:

“In future, they must withdraw all the players in the national team.”

Sebothoma Solomon pointed out:

“Mamelodi Sundowns straight win.”

Butisa Minnagae Phutego exclaimed:

“This is nothing new.”

Bafana Bafana coach slams PSL

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos slammed the Premier Soccer League for not giving footballers a break.

The national squad coach pointed out that he was unhappy at how Bafana Bafana players will not be allowed to take a break during December on the eve of the African Cup of Nations. Netizens roasted him and said that the PSL could not stop his demands.

