SA believes that the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is too demanding after he slammed the Premier Soccer League

Bros criticized the PSL and its teams for not giving players a break to prepare for the African Cup of Nations

Some called for him to resign, while others called him insane for his demands

South Africans think Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is asking for too much when he slammed the Premier Soccer League for ignoring his demands.

Broos wrote a letter to the PSL to prevent them from letting the league continue until the African Cup of Nations eve. Netizens don't agree with him and think that the league cannot stop for his sake.

Hugo Broos slams PSL

Hugo Broos recently spoke while the team prepared for their clash against Eswatini on 13 October at the FNB stadium. Broos was unhappy that the players of the South African team would not be getting a chance to rest to prepare for the AFCON, which starts in January. He was further unhappy that his attempts to communicate with the PSL and its teams were brushed aside.

Broos requests PSL break

According to Times LIVE, the Belgian man compared this situation to when he was Cameroon's national coach, with whom he won the AFCON in 2017. He pointed out that the Cameroonian league was very accommodating, and when he asked them to do something for their players, they would do so. It seems like the PSL is not heeding his request.

Broos said that on four occasions, he tried to meet with the PSL and its teams so that players selected to represent SA at the AFCON would get a chance to rest. However, this has not yet happened, and he worried that this would impact the players' performance. He would have preferred that the players had one week of rest and believes that the PSL ignored his letter.

South Africans reject Broos's request

Netizens commenting on Facebook trashed his concerns and roasted him.

Vince Letlalo said:

“Hugo Broos must resign with immediate effect. This man just came here for vacations and to make money over time doing nothing.”

Nkopodi Motau disagreed with Broos.

“PSL games cannot be suspended prematurely for the sake of AFCON. Broos should know that players earn salaries from playing.”

Bongani Mgubela added:

“This is lunacy And then what will happen to the PSL mixture backlog after the AFCON?”

Senzo Inno Mgoduka remarked:

“This madala is asking for too much. I understand he needs to prepare his troops for the battle, but he must make do with what he gets.”

Thabiso T Man Separe wrote:

“That is why no PSL coach wants to be ordered by this Madala. He is all over the place.”

Source: Briefly News