Former Orlando Pirates star Happy Jele has opened up about how soccer players abuse alcohol in their careers

He pointed out that football stars drink recklessly to finish the entire bottle and compared them to other sports codes

Netizens shared his sentiments and decried alcohol abuse in football and in general

Former Orlando Pirates footballer Happy Jele has spoken out against footballers abusing alcohol. Images: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images and Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Footballers continue to be troubled by alcohol addiction, and former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has joined those who have spoken against it.

In an interview, the footballer revealed that some of the country's best football players are addicted to booze.

Happy Jele talks about alcohol abuse

Jele said that alcohol is the cause of a lot of professional footballers' careers going down the drain. He pointed out that they failed to reach their fullest potential because they were more concerned with downing bottles of alcohol, something he has witnessed with his own two eyes.

According to TimesLIVE, Jele questioned how South African football players approach alcohol. He compared footballers to other sports players like cricketers and rugby players. He said they don't drink alcohol to finish the bottle but do so recreationally.

Players must monitor their drinking

He also mentioned that one of the most essential things football players can do for themselves is monitor how they drink alcohol, bearing in mind how it could affect how they perform on the pitch. He also added that while he is not promoting drinking in sports, he believes having one glass of beer or wine is not a train smash.

South Africans weigh in on booze

Netizens on Facebook also shared their thoughts on the alcohol problem.

Christo Adam said:

“This alcohol thing is a big problem. Not only to footballers. I should have been a CFO or CEO if it wasn’t for finishing bottles.”

Sphamandla Jula exclaimed:

“You can say that again! We just came back from a hectic weekend, but the next one is already here. When do we get to recover?”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze added:

“Nothing good comes out of alcohol.”

Alex Mveliveli Mvee Nyamani was impressed.

“I like the fact that he’s not excluding himself.”

