The Randburg Magistrates Court has postponed the sentencing of Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch to 21 November

Lorch was found guilty of allegedly assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, at his Midrand home in 2020

Mzansi peeps are conflicted on what the outcome should be in the case of their favourite soccer star

JOHANNESBURG – Renowned Orlando Pirates soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch’s former lover has spilt the beans on what she claims to have been a rollercoaster relationship marred with abuse.

Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch's ex-partner, Fundiswa Mathithibala, has detailed the abuse she suffered at the hands of the star. Images: thembinkosi_lorch_3 / phiwa_mathi

Source: Instagram

In a victim impact statement in the Randburg Magistrates Court, where Lorch is set to be sentenced, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala spared no detail as the narrative of her alleged ordeal took centre stage.

In a previous report by TimesLIVE, Lorch was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2022 for strangling and battering Mathithibala on the night of 7 September 2020.

News24 reported that, according to accounts presented in the charge sheet, the fateful day started with Mathithibala visiting the star at his Midrand residence, only for him to go out with his friends and leave her alone.

Upon his return, it's alleged that a fight broke out between the then-lovers, leading to Lorch turning violent towards her.

Netizens are divided on social media, with some calling for him to be jailed while some want him free.

These are some of the comments:

@Givethanks_m commented:

“That's why GBV will never end. If it was a nobody, they would have sentenced him long ago.”

@TshidiMakgolane asked:

“What if they are trying to destroy his career by postponing?”

@Owaselangenii expressed frustration by saying:

“WHY DOES IT KEEP GETTING POSTPONED? Ay, this is ridiculous, we want him back on the field and we all know he won't play until his sentencing. He already pleaded guilty, just get it over with.”

@Khosakho said:

“They must set an example with him. No bail should be granted to a woman abuser.”

@tseepati said:

"We all know that this will be a suspended sentence with anger management classes. They need to wrap this up."

Couple served goals in the beginning

According to TimesLIVE, the relationship is said to have started in 2018. After a year, the couple decided to move in together. It's alleged that they contributed equally towards rent until Lorch could afford to buy a house.

“In October 2019, he bought a town house in Midrand as his income was increased at Orlando Pirates. She lent him R150K, which he paid towards the house the same month they moved in.

“In 2020, they decided to start their own family and she fell pregnant, but lost the baby. Around this time, they had treated each other with love and respect."

The news site further revealed that, at the time of the alleged assault, Mathithibala and Lorch were no longer cohabiting.

Lorch owing Fundiswa money stalls eviction

Briefly News previously reported on claims that Lorch failed to throw Fundiswa out of his house because he owed her an estimated R140K.

An investigator close to the matter shared that Lorch had plans to get an eviction order against Fundiswa after his arrest in 2020. The South African states that Fundiswa requested Lorch pay her money back before she left.

Allegations also suggest the soccer player was planning to use this information to paint a picture of how they supported each other emotionally, physically and financially before all hell broke loose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News