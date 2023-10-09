Angry woman ditched her boyfriend's car and was prepared to walk home to Pretoria on the N1 highway

She suspected her bae of having an affair with his co-worker who had just texted the man about his work schedule

The lovers' quarrel became a viral sensation and many ladies said they could relate to the girlfriend's frustration

A woman went viral for walking on the N1 highway to Pretoria. Image: @nicandangel_za

Source: TikTok

In another episode of Mjolo wa Nyisa a woman trended for ditching her boyfriend's car and embarking on what might be the most determined walk back home in history.

The lady named Angelique decided to abruptly cut their vacation short after suspecting her bae of having an affair with his co-worker.

Scorned woman treks to Pretoria

The drama unfolded when the co-worker texted the man about his work schedule, but the girlfriend smelled something fishy in the air.

She said she would rather walk home than be a passenger princess with a guy who saves his female colleague as “love” on his phone. The man went into full defense mode denying the allegations while trying to talk her back into the car.

Woman's meltdown goes TikTok viral

It seems like Angelique’s reaction struck a chord with many. The TikTok video posted by @nicandangel_za has now amassed a staggering 1.6 million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by couple's fight

The video sparked a gender war in the comments with women justifying Angelique's reaction and the men saying the boyfriend should have let her walk.

See some of the comments below:

@makhumalops said:

"News has it that, Angelique is still walking. Dankie girl."

@thandi2602 posted:

"You have made the women proud Angelique. We will come pick you up, keep walking."

@karabotheeanswer mentioned:

"She will probably get to Pretoria before you do. "

@mrsogbuehiprecious wrote:

"I'm capable of doing that. The energy I will have. "

@s.carl.a stated:

"I felt that scream."@

@zamacwerha asked:

"Why does Sharon want to know if you're coming to work or not? What is she going to do with that information? Walk wena girl."

@officialpapilu shared:

"Dude this is exactly how my girl acts!"

@nohezisticks added:

"Let her walk, she will come back when she’s done acting up."

