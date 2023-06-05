A video of a man walking in the dark streets of Pretoria has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the gent passing through several landmarks as he walks 30kms home from work

In the post, the gent revealed that his mind convinced him he could take on the strenuous physical adventure

Whether it was due to insufficient funds or unreliable transport, many of us have found ourselves in the stressful situation of being stranded and needing a way to get back home.

A Pretoria man was convinced he could walk an entire 30km from work to home. Image: stanced_rollasn/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African man from Pretoria regretted his whole life after thinking he could walk 30kms from work to home at night.

Pretoria man records long walk from work to home

In a video posted on TikTok, the man recorded parts of his long and brave journey as he walked around Pretoria central at night.

The clip shows various areas, such as busy roads, a petrol station and a food manufacturing company, as the man endures the tiresome journey.

According to Very Well Fit, training is critical for comfort and success at a long-distance walking event. Unlike our friend over here who just tackled the streets without physical preparation.

South African netizens poke fun at the man

Long-distance walking can help you burn lots of calories, Live Strong states. So, there's one noteworthy positive for the 'night-walker'.

South African peeps were amused and shocked by the man's bravery and perseverance as he took on the dangerous streets of Pretoria. Several netizens poked fun at him, referring to him as a "starring" of his own thriller movie, LOL.

chanceolder reacted:

"welele."

Kumkani Mcethe said:

"Angithi wena uzenza iStarring."

itzbxrbie_brat responded:

"At night?? You're brave, yoh."

Nyandano Manwadu commented:

"I tried walking from Quagga shopping centre to Atteridgeville last year just that my friend stopped me and gave me a ride home. ."

Patience❤️ asked:

"Uzophinda?"

Luxury Hair Box replied:

"You first feel cold while walking; then you start feeling hot. That’s when you know you are still far from home ."

_ wrote:

"Eh bathong, Mandela."

Source: Briefly News