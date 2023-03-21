A 21-year-old man from Pretoria shared his home and bedroom design on a Facebook group meant for feedback

Netizens were impressed by his neat kitchen setup and bedroom design, with several leaving positive comments and compliments

The man stated that he wanted to make his space look less like a dump and more like a cosy home and that he loves cooking

Innovative Pretoria interior design impresses netizens

Source: Facebook

Adrian Makanda from Pretoria shared four pictures of his home and bedroom design to a Facebook group meant to give feedback to users. The man also bought a blue projector light to cast a shade in his bedroom, giving it more character.

"Hey guys, I'm new here and just a 21-year-old trying to make my space look less like a dump and more like a cosy little home. I've managed to create my own kitchen corner because let's be real, take-out every night isn't the move, and yeah, l love cooking," he said.

Pretoria man's Facebook bedroom design impresses netizens

The post's unique bedroom setup and neat kitchen won netizens' hearts. You can see some of the pictures below:

The blue bedroom. @adrian Makanda/Facebook

Bedroom without the blue light. @adrian Makanda/Facebook

The kitchen setup. @adrian Makanda/Facebook

Netizens shared their feedback with him

@Basetsana Magodiela said:

"Wow, that's beautiful and well done."

@Minky Matome added:

"By 21! You're going far. My sons are still a momma's boys and I can't wait they get jobs and move. Good job."

@Kelvin Malik said:

"Great job, my guy, not everyone has this."

@Junior Adams said:

"It's really on point, hey."

@Henry Ace added:

"Beautiful place."

@Mpho Mokoena Mokoena asked:

"What's the motivation behind the blue light bulb?"

@Prayer Adrian Makanda replied:

"It was just something to make the room unique, and l love it ever since."

@Phakama Mlamla said:

"Oh, your place is beautiful very loveable. I wish I could visit for breakfast."

