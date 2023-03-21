Pretoria Man Shares 4 Pictures of Blue Bedroom Design, Netizens Show Him Love
- A 21-year-old man from Pretoria shared his home and bedroom design on a Facebook group meant for feedback
- Netizens were impressed by his neat kitchen setup and bedroom design, with several leaving positive comments and compliments
- The man stated that he wanted to make his space look less like a dump and more like a cosy home and that he loves cooking
Adrian Makanda from Pretoria shared four pictures of his home and bedroom design to a Facebook group meant to give feedback to users. The man also bought a blue projector light to cast a shade in his bedroom, giving it more character.
"Hey guys, I'm new here and just a 21-year-old trying to make my space look less like a dump and more like a cosy little home. I've managed to create my own kitchen corner because let's be real, take-out every night isn't the move, and yeah, l love cooking," he said.
Pretoria man's Facebook bedroom design impresses netizens
The post's unique bedroom setup and neat kitchen won netizens' hearts. You can see some of the pictures below:
Netizens shared their feedback with him
@Basetsana Magodiela said:
"Wow, that's beautiful and well done."
@Minky Matome added:
"By 21! You're going far. My sons are still a momma's boys and I can't wait they get jobs and move. Good job."
@Kelvin Malik said:
"Great job, my guy, not everyone has this."
@Junior Adams said:
"It's really on point, hey."
@Henry Ace added:
"Beautiful place."
@Mpho Mokoena Mokoena asked:
"What's the motivation behind the blue light bulb?"
@Prayer Adrian Makanda replied:
"It was just something to make the room unique, and l love it ever since."
@Phakama Mlamla said:
"Oh, your place is beautiful very loveable. I wish I could visit for breakfast."
KwaZulu-Natal man shares before and after pictures of his small shack
In another interior design story, Briefly News reported on Sbo Dlamini from Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal recently shared a Facebook post showcasing how well-organized the interior decor of his small shack was. People are getting more creative with their living spaces as their homes may have a hard rugged exterior but a soft and well-furnished interior.
@Nenekazi Madabane Ndika said:
"Very neat bhuti wam and ucreative"
Source: Briefly News