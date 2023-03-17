Sbo Dlamini from Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal shared photos on Facebook showcasing his well-organized and furnished shack interior

He started from humble beginnings and designed the interior himself, giving his home a brand new look

People were impressed by the transformation and showed love in the comments, praising the neatness and creativity of the decor

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sbo Dlamini from KwaZulu-Natal interior designed his shack to look beautiful. @Sbo Dlamini/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sbo Dlamini from Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal recently shared a Facebook post showcasing how well organized the interior decor of his small shack was. People are getting more creative with their living spaces as his home may have a hard rugged exterior, but has a soft and well furnished interior.

He took a moment to show where the shack started and where the decor progressed.

The KwaZulu-Natal shack owner started from humble beginnings

"Mjondolo wami wokqala vs my new one. I designed all this by my self," he said in the post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This is where the home looked like at first:

How the shack started. @Sbo Dlamini/Facebook

Source: Facebook

But Sbo's interior design gave the home a brand new look

How the shack looks now. @Sbo Dlamini/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The bedroom decor. @Sbo Dlamini/Facebook

Source: Facebook

People were impressed by the transformation and showed love in the comments

@Na Sibiya said:

"Kuhle and neat"

@Nathwala Malanga Legodi added:

"Big up broer"

@Lerato Mzileni commented:

"Absolutely amazing very nice good job"

@Nenekazi Madabane Ndika said:

"Very neat bhuti wam and ucreative"

@Tinyiko Sithole added:

"Nice and neat"

@Caroline Skosana commented:

"Absolutely amazing❤️"

@Nelago YaNdoho said:

"And you built it yourself"

@Irene Bidozah Mmolai commented:

"Keep going "

Johannesburg man shared 2 pictures of his small home decor

In other home interior design stories, Briefly News reported on a man living in Clayville, Johannesburg who recently shared two pictures of his small home and interior decor in a Facebook post. He maintained some mystery, though, opting for close-up images of his bedroom and kitchenette with a two-plate stove.

@Priscilla Tshella said:

"May I please see everything in that room ? Very beautiful."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News