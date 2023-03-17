KwaZulu-Natal Man Shares Before and After Pictures of His Small Shack Decor on Facebook, Quickly Goes viral
- Sbo Dlamini from Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal shared photos on Facebook showcasing his well-organized and furnished shack interior
- He started from humble beginnings and designed the interior himself, giving his home a brand new look
- People were impressed by the transformation and showed love in the comments, praising the neatness and creativity of the decor
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
Sbo Dlamini from Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal recently shared a Facebook post showcasing how well organized the interior decor of his small shack was. People are getting more creative with their living spaces as his home may have a hard rugged exterior, but has a soft and well furnished interior.
He took a moment to show where the shack started and where the decor progressed.
The KwaZulu-Natal shack owner started from humble beginnings
"Mjondolo wami wokqala vs my new one. I designed all this by my self," he said in the post
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
This is where the home looked like at first:
But Sbo's interior design gave the home a brand new look
People were impressed by the transformation and showed love in the comments
@Na Sibiya said:
"Kuhle and neat"
@Nathwala Malanga Legodi added:
"Big up broer"
@Lerato Mzileni commented:
"Absolutely amazing very nice good job"
@Nenekazi Madabane Ndika said:
"Very neat bhuti wam and ucreative"
@Tinyiko Sithole added:
"Nice and neat"
@Caroline Skosana commented:
"Absolutely amazing❤️"
@Nelago YaNdoho said:
"And you built it yourself"
@Irene Bidozah Mmolai commented:
"Keep going "
Johannesburg man shared 2 pictures of his small home decor
In other home interior design stories, Briefly News reported on a man living in Clayville, Johannesburg who recently shared two pictures of his small home and interior decor in a Facebook post. He maintained some mystery, though, opting for close-up images of his bedroom and kitchenette with a two-plate stove.
Johannesburg man shared 2 pictures of his small home's interior decor on Facebook, quickly goes viral with 400 comments
@Priscilla Tshella said:
"May I please see everything in that room ? Very beautiful."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News