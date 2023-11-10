The blood of South Africans is still green following the Springboks' resounding win at the Rugby World Cup in France a few weeks ago.

Take a look at the Springboks' cars including Siya Kolisi’s R2.9M Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Image: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images and David Rogers/Getty Images

The stars have been at the centre of attention and fans have been digging for information about them, from their families, relationships, houses net-worth and even cars.

Briefly News looks at some of the mouthwatering vehicles they drive, thanks to the partnerships they have with big companies.

1. Siya Kolisi's Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Siya Kolisi is enjoying the perks of being the Springboks captain. It is no shock that Siya Kolisi and his family cruise in a top-of-the-range whip.

According to News24, the star was among the few celebrities who were selected to be the Friends of the Brad by German car maker Mercedes Benz.

Kolisi drives a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The machine retails for more than R2.9 million in the South African market.

2. Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am's whips

Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am are also on the Mercedes Benz bandwagon. The pair reportedly drive Mercedes-Benz C43 4Matic AMG.

Speaking soon after inking the deal, Am said his relationship with the German brand was a no-brainer as he has always looked forward to it:

"This relationship is a big deal to me because Mercedes-Benz has been a well-known brand since I was growing up.

"It's always been a big deal where I'm from, and it's special, as everyone aspired to drive and own a Mercedes-Benz."

Mapimpi shared the same thoughts saying:

"I have always wanted to work with Mercedes-Benz since I played for the Border Bulldogs

"For me, it was my motivation to even stay on the team as there was talk at some stage of Mercedes-Benz being a sponsor. I never thought I would work with a brand as big as Mercedes."

3. Kriel, Le Roux and Du Toit's Land Cruiser Prado

Playing for the Springboks comes with many benefits, one of the obvious ones being getting car sponsorships. Toyota South Africa launched a three-year partnership with the Springboks in 2022.

This partnership led to the creation of the Legendary Toughness meets Legendary Toughness campaign. This partnership also saw fan faves, Jesse Kriel, Willie Le Roux and Pieter-Steph Du Toit driving the Toyota Prado Landcruiser. Cobus Reinach representing team Hilux

Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche show off their new cars

In more news, Briefly News reported that the Springboks are still in celebratory mode after winning the Rugby World Cup in a nail-biting match against the All Blacks of New Zealand on Saturday 28 October. Bongi Mbonambi joined in the celebrations by getting a brand-new whip.

The South African rugby players are the stars of the moment after their back-to-back victory. The team has been making headlines by going around the country doing the Trophy Tour.

