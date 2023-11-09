South African rugby player Ox Nche caught the attention of Woolworths after posting a picture enjoying chocolate cake following the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win

Woolworths responded, offering him a year's supply of their chocolate cake, deeming it a South African priority

Fans noticed Nche holding a Woolworths chocolate cake during the team's Trophy Tour, speculating that an agreement had been reached between the player and the company

Ox Nche seemed to have gotten in touch with South Africa's retail giant Woolworths after their offer on social media. The company reached out to the Springboks player after the team's win against England at the Rugby World Cup in Paris.

Ox Nche was spotted holding a Woolies chocolate cake. Image: Jan Kruger - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images and Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Ox Nche holds Woolies cake in viral video

One thing we like about the internet is that it never forgets. Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted Springboks star Ox Nche holding a chocolate cake while on the Trophy Tour and concluded that the athlete finally got in touch with the company after their offer.

It all started when the retail store responded to Ox's post following the Springboks' win against England at the Rugby World Cup. Taking to his Instagram page at the time, Ox shared a picture enjoying a slice of chocolate cake alongside the text:

"Salads don't win scrums."

Woolworths responded to the post and offered Ox a year's supply of their chocolate cake. The post read:

"Dear Ox, please reach out to us for a year's supply of chocolate cake. After last night, it’s a South African priority."

Ox Nche and Woolies seemingly reached an agreement

Social media users believe that the Springboks star and Woolworths chatted behind closed doors and reached an agreement. This after eagle-eyed fans spotted the rugby player holding a Woolies chocolate cake on the tour bus during the team's Trophy Tour in a viral video.

