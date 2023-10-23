South Africa's retail giant Woolworths faced backlash for asking Springboks player Ox Nche to contact them for a year's supply of chocolate cake in response to his celebratory post after the Rugby World Cup victory

Many South Africans criticized Woolworths, feeling that they disrespected Ox Nche, a national hero, by requesting him to reach out instead of initiating contact

Social media users expressed their disappointment with Woolworths' approach and questioned the company's audacity in their response

South Africans have accused retail giant Woolworths of disrespect after they asked Springboks player Ox Nche to reach out to them for a year's supply of their famous chocolate cake.

Woolworths has been called out for asking Ox Nche to reach out to them. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Jan Kruger - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woolworths slammed after sweet offer to Ox Nche

The Springboks made Mzansi proud after beating England and qualifying for the finals at the 2023 Rugby World Cup played over the weekend. One of the top players Ox Nche celebrated their victory with a slice of chocolate cake.

He captioned the post:

"Salads don’t win scrums.”

South Africa's retail giant Woolworths responded to the viral post by asking Ox to reach out to them for a year's supply of chocolate cake. The post read:

"Dear Ox, please reach out to us for a year's supply of chocolate cake. After last night, it’s a South African priority "

Woolworths' post receives massive backlash from Mzansi

Woolworth's post was met with mixed reactions from social media users. Many said the retailer disrespected Ox by asking him to reach out to them.

@Cmfundisi said:

"Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA we like you nhe but have some respek- if you mean this it is you who must reach out not Ox. This is not some Thabo who likes your cake- it’s Ox Nché"

@Viwe_Pobana added:

"Have they apologized? The audacity to make a national hero, i mean a legend, the detroyer of the English to reach out. Hay Woolworths do better man.

