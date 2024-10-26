With two matches left in the Afcon qualifiers, Bafana Bafana have to deal with playing without Themba Zwane and a leaky defence

Bafana need just one more victory to secure their spot in the 2025 Afcon, while their last two matches are against South Sudan and Uganda in November 2024

Following the loss of Zwane, Broos will have to find a new playmaker, and he could make some defensive changes ahead of the crucial matches

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos faces a few questions about his side before the next round of Afcon qualifiers in November 2024/

With two matches left, Bafana needs one victory to secure their place at the 2025 Afcon in Morocco, but Broos will be without injured midfielder Arthur Zwane.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has decisions to make ahead of the final Afcon qualifiers. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been ruled out till next year, and following his withdrawal in the 1-1 draw against Congo, Bafana lost their pace and struggled to attack.

Hugo Broos has questions to answer

Broos speaks about Zwane's injury in the tweet below:

Following the draw, Broos said the side missed Zwane, and he now faces the question of who will fill the void.

Broos can recall Al Ahly midfielder Percy Tau, while Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is the heir apparent in the squad.

Despite the loss of Zwane, Broos could have a bigger issue to solve in his leaky defence, which conceded five goals in the four Afcon qualifiers played.

A leaky defence could hurt Bafana

Bafana conceded soft goals against South Sudan, Uganda, and Congo, which does not bode well when the side faces sides with more attacking flair.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has not looked solid in defence, while Siyabonga Ngezana and Grant Kekana have also produced shaky performances.

Following Mothobi Mvala's return from injury, Broos could quickly fix Bafana's defensive issues, while Thabiso Sesane has proven his worth at Pirates this season.

