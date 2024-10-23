Pretoria side Mamelodi Sundowns climbed back to the top of the PSL after beating Royal AM 2-1 on Wednesday, 23 October 2024

The defending league champions took an early lead but had to survive a late scare to beat the spirited Kwa-Zulu Natal side

Downs fans were unimpressed on social media, while they were pleased to see their side reclaim pole position in the PSL

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns nearly stumbled as they returned to the top of the log after beating Royal AM 2-1 on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

The Pretoria side edged out their opponents after an early goal from Sphelele Mkhulise and a late strike from Khuliso Mudau, while Sbangani Zulu made it a nervy finish.

Mamelodi Sundowns edged out a 2-1 victory to regain top spot in the PSL. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana duo Teboho Mokoena and Mudau started, while Thembinkosi Lorch, who has impressed coach Manqoba Mngqithi, also got a chance.

Lorch nearly scored in the match's first minute but put his shot wide as Sundowns got the game off to a quick start.

Mamelodi Sundowns reclaim top spot

Sundowns confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

The early pressure from Masandawana paid off after Mkhulise stole the ball outside of the box and calmly put the PSL champions in the lead in the sixth minute.

Following the goal, Sundowns continued to play flowing football, but there were few chances, while AM tried their best to break a disciplined defence.

Substitute Siyabonga Mabena brought a lot of energy to the field and contributed to the second goal after his through ball found striker Peter Shalulile in space.

The birthday boy, though, could not convert, but fortunately, the ball fell to Mudau, who scored his first goal since 2023.

Royal AM shows promise

Despite suffering from a transfer ban and possessing a limited squad, AM proved worthy opponents and scored a stoppage time header through Zulu to make it a nervy finish

AM, who are aiming high this season, nearly pulled off an unlikely draw but Ronwen Williams stood firm to save the last shot of the match.

Fans were not impressed by Sundowns

Despite reclaiming top spot from Orlando Pirates, Downs' fans voiced disappointment over the team's performance on social media

Llekamania praisedMkhulise:

"Mkhulise's press is always top-notch."

ARONARELE was not a fan of Downs' tactics:

"Those long balls are useless."

Kamo96BucsBABY was not happy with a specific player:

Lorch is no longer the same player."

SbuMasang is a fan of a Sundowns substitute

"Mabena does football things; he doesn't climb on the ball. We demand more games for this young man."

Sbudamoore was not happy:

“We played nonsense today but we take a win.”

Mamelodi Sundowns will miss a star player

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be without star midfielder Themba Zwane till 2025.

The veteran midfielder picked up an Achilles tendon injury while playing for Bafana Bafana in their 1-1 draw against Congo on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

