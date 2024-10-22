Thembinkosi Lorch has impressed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after his cameo appearance against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Carling Cup

Mngqithi said the former Orlando Pirates star made an impression off the bench during the 5-0 victory on Saturday, 19 October 2024

Local football fans agreed with Mngqithi, saying Lorch still has a lot to offer the PSL champions after struggling with injuries and personal issues last season

After struggling with injuries and off-field issues last season, Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch has impressed new coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The former PSL Footballer of the Season winner came off the bench during Masandawana's 5-0 thumping of Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch has made an impression on coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3/Instagram and Masandawana/Twitter.

During his cameo appearance, the man who missed the Nedbank Cup final last season provided an assist and drew praise from coach Mngqithi.

Thembinkosi Lorch impressed Manqoba Mngqithi

Mngqithi praised Lorch in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Mngqithi was pleased with Lorch's performance and hopes more players can follow suit by making an impact off the bench.

Mngqithi said:

"I was very pleased just to see Lorch showing the hunger, the level of intensity, the running off the ball, trying to get in and having an assist. That is exactly what I want from an offensive player."

Fans hope for the best

Local football fans backed Lorch on social media, saying the winger, who impressed fans with his latest vehicle purchase, can still be an asset for Sundowns this season.

Bobo Wale Pirates is not surprised:

"Lorch's performance is no surprise; he's always shown quality."

Cameron Somatamba II backs Lorch:

"Slowly but surely getting his groove back. He should remain grounded and disciplined; with Themba Zwane out, he can be our playmaker."

Phillip Bima admires Lorch:

"The best of Lorch is yet to come."

Thabang Nkomo made a suggestion:

"I wish they could loan us back, Lorch. Pirates need a player of his character at the moment. Emotions aside, a season-long loan might be exactly what we need from him."

Mlungisi Sbongiseni Shange admires Lorch:

“Class is permanent, Nyoso.”

Manqoba Mngqithi welcomes back his 'best defender'

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is happy to have his best defender, Mothobi Mvala, back in the squad.

The Bafana Bafana defender made a scoring return for Sundowns in their 5-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Cup.

