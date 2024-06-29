Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch was in the news for the right reasons this time, thanks to a handy new acquisition

The soccer star was seen in a video shared on the @MDNnewss X page checking out the new truck he reportedly purchased

Fans, supporters and onlookers flooded the comments section with their reactions, many congratulating the move

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is a truck richer and has taken to social media to flaunt his new acquisition. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has not restricted his moves only to the field of play.

This time, the soccer star celebrated a massive milestone in another area of his life after acquiring a large truck.

Lorch makes truck purchase

Although it is unclear what plans he had for the pricey asset — there's every chance it will propel the 30-year-old further in his other dealings.

The @MDNnewss X page shared pictures and a 15-second video of Lorch checking out his new truck at the truck yard.

The caption read:

"Thembinkosi Lorch bought himself a truck. Congratulations."

It wasn't immediately clear which model the truck was or its price tag.

However, a closer look at the snaps, it looks like the Maximus KL3TX -Eaton 6x4 Truck Tractor.

The truck described retails for R 1,095,000 on the used vehicle market.

Lorch, who trended in May after he captured himself partying with two women on an Instagram live video, revved the stationery vehicle, likely to ensure ultra-satisfaction, as any customer would.

Due to an injury suffered before the end of last season, the player, who moved from Orlando Pirates to join The Brazilians, opted not to hop into the vehicle.

Saffas applaud Lorch on acquisition

Fans and onlookers reacted to the pictures and clip after the material clocked nearly 265,000 views and 4700 likes.

Briefly News takes a look at some reactions.

@NoseTheCapital said:

"I hope he knows what he is doing."

@CastleLarger shared:

"When bad people leave, good things start to happen. PS. I'm not talking about his baby mama."

@SupaJacks praised:

"The boy is focused! Congratulations to him."

Source: Briefly News