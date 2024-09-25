John Maduka, the coach of Royal AM, said his side can be successful despite their Fifa-enforced transfer ban

The coach said the side will be relying on their development squad and said his players are benefiting from having close relationships with each other

Local football fans did not have good things to say about AM on social media, saying the side will struggle this season

Due to a Fifa-enforced transfer ban, PSL side Royal AM will rely on consistency and development players.

The Natal-based side has been unable to sign new players for the last two seasons, but John Maduka said this has not negatively affected the side.

Royal AM coach John Maduka said his side can improve despite their transfer ban. Image: RAMFC_sa.

Maduka is confident his side can still achieve their goals despite the transfer ban, while local fans are divided over the club's chairman, Andile Mpisane's, inclusion in the playing squad.

John Maduka backs Royal AM's youngsters

Maduka speaks about the club's preparations in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Maduka said the side can benefit from consistency as they look to improve last season's performance, surviving relegation by three points.

Maduka said:

"When you play together for a long time, the understanding is easy. And again, with us introducing the DStv Diski Challenge boys, you look at Sbangani Zulu because we give them chances; it works for us. Even when they were at the Diski team, they used to come and train with us and go back."

Fans question Royal AM's credentials

Local football fans said on social media that Royal AM will struggle this season after producing consecutive draws in their first three matches.

Mphow WaleSandawana took note of the team's consecutive draws:

"They might end up having 14 points at the end of the season. If they keep the momentum."

Magadze Nkantini Jnr Vungandze has respect for Royal AM:

"Not bad for a team that hasn't bought players for the two seasons due to the FIFA ban."

Babwa Pearl Ngceshe Ntongande is not a fan of Mpisane:

"For as long as this guy plays, they won't win. He is not serious on the field."

Senzo Mbalane is not impressed:

"They only got three points out of a possible nine, not good at all."

Mzokozoko Shayumthetho Mabaso feels for Maduka:

"I feel for coach Maduka, being forced to include the chairman in the team. The guy only started to touch the ball after 10 minutes and never marked anyone the whole of the first half."

Fans blast Andile Mpisane

As Briefly News reported, local football fans were not impressed by Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane, who is also a club player.

Fans said the club executive should not be on the field after a lacklustre performance in a 1-1 draw against Cape Town City on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

