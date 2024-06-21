South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize reacted to Royal AM FC's results after they survived relegation

The reality TV star's football club completed the 2023/24 season sitting in 23rd place with 33 points

Royal AM FC survived the relegation by only two points, leading them to qualify for the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs

After being in trouble with SARS regarding her financial woes, the South African socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has something to celebrate.

Shauwn Mkhize reacts to Royal AM FC's results after surviving a relegation

Before she became the Royal AM soccer boss and reality TV star figure Mkhize often hogged the headlines over her alleged dodgy business dealings and fraud conviction, and those allegations of her criminal past have been explored by an investigative journalist Govan Whittles during their sit-down interview on Carte Blanche.

However, Shauwn Mkhize had something to celebrate as she reacted to her football club's surviving relegation. in 23rd place with 33 points, surviving with two points.

On her Instagram page, the star celebrated their victory as they surpassed Richards Bay Football Club, which managed to collect 31 points, meaning that Mkhize's club qualified for the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs.

She wrote:

"Sporting a smile and breathing in a deep sigh of relief as we drew to an end, this challenging soccer season - a weight lifted off our shoulders! Now, I can savour the little joys without the looming threat of relegation! Echoing the famous words of Coach Thobejane, 'Football can kill you, a real death.' Wishing you all a blessed Sunday, season recap coming soon."

