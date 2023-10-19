Business mogul and socialite Shauwn Mkhize has been ordered to pay a massive amount of unpaid taxes

Mam'Mkhize is set to pay an R37 million tax bill and an additional R12.7 million in unpaid taxes

In 2020, Shauwn received a liquidation order for her Zithuluse Cleaning, Maintenance and Transport for owing about R204 million in unpaid taxes

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Shauwn Mkhize ordered to pay hefty amount of millions in unpaid taxes. Image @Shauwn_Mkhize

Source: Instagram

When it rains, it definitely pours. The socialite and business mogul Mam'Mkhize is in a battle with SARS as it has been revealed that she owes massive taxes.

Mam'Mkhize owes R49.7 million in unpaid taxes

Bathong, soft life comes with a price. Reality TV star finds herself on top of the trending list yet again. the star is in a financial war zone with Mzansi's taxman, SARS.

On Monday, 16 October 2023, the business mogul was slapped with a court order issued by the High Court of South Africa to pay a hefty R37 million of unpaid taxes.

PAY ATTENTION:

According to The South African, a report was shared online explaining in detail why Shauwn is ordered to pay such a massive amount of money.

It reads:

On 16 October 2023, a judgment was awarded to the Execution Creditor (SARS) against the Execution Defendant (Royal AM). The judgment pertained to:

A monetary obligation of R37,915,549.77 (Thirty-seven million nine hundred and fifteen thousand five hundred and forty-nine rand and seventy-seven cents).

They are accruing interest on the amount outlined in paragraph 1, commencing from 1st November 2023 until the date of payment. The specific interest rate and the date from which this interest commences have been determined by the Execution Creditor (SARS).

SARS goes after Mam'Mkhize

In other reports, Shauwn Mkhize is embroiled in tax trouble that is more than R12 million of additional unpaid taxes. Mam'Mkhize allegedly has been dodging tax in excess.

This isn't the first time Shauwn finds herself in a war zone with the tax man. It was reported that SARS is securing a civil judgment, and a writ of execution against MaMkhize empowers the court sheriff to seize her movable assets, a significant development in the pursuit of justice against the multi-millionaire.

In a statement from a circulating court order, the judgement reads:

"The execution creditor/plaintiff successfully obtained a judgment on 21st August 2023, requiring the execution debtor/defendant to pay the amount of R12,749,232.62."

In 2020, the long battle between SARS and Shauwn Mkhize's company, Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance & Transport, came to a head at the Pretoria High Court, where a final liquidation was ordered against the company.

Amidst all the tax drama, Mzansi slammed football club Royal AM owner and tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize for allegedly getting entangled in an R27 million sponsorship saga.

Sars seizes R3m worth of counterfeit shoes from Mozambican border

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that the South African Revenue Services had a huge bust over the weekend and allegedly seized counterfeit sneakers and sandals worth approximately R3 million at the Mozambican border.

While the seizure was significant, some South Africans were more focused on getting their hands on the confiscated goods, while others suggested that Sars should head to Small Street, Johannesburg, to find more fake goods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News