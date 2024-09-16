South African football player Andile Mpisane faced a lot of criticism following Royal AM's clash with Cape Town FC

The reality TV star's performance during the match on Saturday, 14 September 2024, had him trending on social media

Many netizens on social media criticised the musician's football skills after the match

Andile Mpisane faced backlash regarding his soccer skills. Image: @Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens on social media shared their feelings regarding Andile Mpisane's football skills.

Andile Mpisane's soccer skills criticised on social media

The Royal AM chairman became the talk of the town recently after the Royal AM clash with Cape Town City FC on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Social media has been abuzz after many netizens saw the reality TV star's football skills on the pitch. Many also reacted to how he performed during the first half of the match as they weren't impressed with others applauding him for his demonstrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens weigh in on Andile's football skills

See what many netizens had to say about Andile Mpisane's performance:

@BilLy77581887 wrote:

"Whoever convinced Andile Mpisane that he can play football needs to be arrested."

@SteezyHogz said:

"Bra Andile Mpisane is starting for Royal AM in the PSL. They can never tell me that Money doesn't have power."

@azania1023 responded:

"To be honest, Royal AM players didn’t pass the ball to Andile Mpisane. They held him hostage inside the pitch; he had his first touch of the ball in the 9th minute after the game had started. 5 passes in 51 minutes, but you could see he has the mind of football."

@Mwaetavelo commented:

"Andile Mpisane must go to a different club with strict discipline if he wants to pursue football seriously. Not this thing of strutting about like the owner of the ball on the gravel field. He's not bad at all."

@ShottaZee reacted:

"People shocked that Andile Mpisane is kitting out for Royal Am. They've been under the Fifa transfer ban for two seasons now and are lucky that he's one of a few players still registered with them and has been trying to keep fit. It's out of desperation more than pleasing the boss."

@realTuelo replied:

"Mediocre stats. Andile Mpisane has been making SA football a joke."

Shauwn Mkhize allegedly implicated in assassination attempt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has reportedly been implicated in an assassination attempt on a SARS lawyer, but Mzansi isn't hearing any of it.

It seems that Shauwn Mkhize might be in a bit of a pickle after she was allegedly implicated in an attempted assassination.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News