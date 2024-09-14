Keyshia Cole was due to make an appearance in South Africa to give long-time fans a performance

The American R&B singer and songwriter was a highly anticipated act as she was due to perform in Pretoria and the Northwest

Many fans expressed their disappointment over the announcement that Keyshia Cole's shows would no longer take place as scheduled

Keyshia Cole was due to kick off her South African tour. The American singer's performance has been on schedule for Mzansi fans since early 2024.

Keyshia Cole's South African tour was postponed to 2025, and fans were up in arms. Image: @keyshiacole / Instagram / Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Most recently, supporters of Keyshia Cole in South Africa were disappointed. The artist and media personality faced a delay in her upcoming shows.

Keyshia Cole's shows in South Africa postponed

Keyshia Cole's shows in South Africa between 28 and 29 September have been pushed back to 2025. Tickets on Ticketpro confirm that the musician will only perform in South Africa in January 2025.

Fans upset by Keisha Cole's postponed shows

Online user shared their reactions to the postponement of Keyshia Coles shows. Some speculated that the show had low ticket sales. Read the comments below:

ApheleleJody commented:

"They keep sabotaging my girl Keyshia like everyone in SA is broke around January."

@lulushezi said:

"January? As 'we spent all our money in December and now we're broke" January?'

@MtoloSam wondered:

"Were those tickets selling? Rather, bring Brandy instead."

@m_mtheekay wrote:

"We're too broke for those concerts. It's going to be postponed again."

@Lebone01 speculated:

"Unforeseen circumstances? The organisers really thought she'd get a lot of sales? Seriously? These washed-out Americans ba re tlwaela."

@BhazabhazaB guessed:

"Lol, folks didn't buy tickets."

@EstherMellow was convinced:

"Similar to the Johnny Gill concert, the postponement may be due to low ticket sales. Not every US artist can pull high ticket sales. Event organisers need to understand the SA audience. Keisha and Johnny should have been part of that food concert."

@NhlanhlaPMamba remarked:

"Tickets are not ticketing."

