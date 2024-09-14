Leona Lewis was recently a hot topic among South Africans on social media after she showed off her vocal talent

The Bleeding Love hitmaker put on a show of her take on the song by South Africa's latest global Superstar, Tyla

South Africans show no mercy as they reacted to the legendary American singer's cover of Water

Leona Lewis was subject to South African's opinions about her voice. That iconic singer tried her hand at Tyla's hit song.

Leona Lewis did her version of 'Water' by Tyla and South Africans shared their reactions.

South Africans shared their honest thoughts on Leona Lewis' singing. People commented, comparing her performance to Tyla's.

Leona Lewis takes on Tyla's Water

In a video reshared on X, Leona covered Tyler's Water. She delivered a slowed-down version of the amapiano pop song. Watch the video below:

South Africa split over Leona Lewis's Water cover

People commented on the video of Leona Lewis singing. Many commented that the cover could have used a more upbeat mood. Many referenced her hit song Bleeding Love to crack jokes.

@Misah_Mdiza commented:

"Yinton na le."

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"She still bleeding in love."

@Cliff_Mampz wrote:

"Nah man she botched it."

@Temosho_ remarked:

"Not make sure. I still love her though, and i believe she is one of the few singers who can really sing."

@makepe6 was impressed:

"I'm enjoying this version."

@Kat_Fiche applauded:

"She made the song so refined 🤌🏽 agh leona is the only artist who still sounds the way she did 10 years ago."

@sirboring_26 analysed:

"Leona your voice is only suited for Sad songs. That Water song is about happiness and festive."

@Kgabi_feela added:

"Leona! Now the song sound like a heartbreak song. Why do I want to cry, now,my heart is not even broken!"

