Water hitmaker Tyla is officially celebrating her 22nd birthday, with fans flooding social media with tributes

The Grammy-nominated singer teased her birthday on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed excitement about turning 22

Fans, surprised by her achievements at such a young age, shared heartfelt messages and birthday wishes

Tyla is celebrating another trip around the sun. The Water hitmaker's fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate her special day with her.

Tyla's fans are celebrating her birthday. Image: @2022AFRICA

Source: Twitter

Tyla celebrates her birthday

Social media is awash with touching tributes for Tyla on her birthday. The internationally acclaimed South African singer turned 22.

The BRIT Award nominee has been teasing her fans and followers about her special day. Heading to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) Tyla hinted that her birthday was around the corner and could not wait to turn 22. She wrote:

"Turning 22 soon… ‍♀️"

Fans celebrate Tyla's birthday

Many people still can't believe Tyla achieved so much success at the young age of 22. The Grammy award-nominated star's timeline was awash with sweet comments from fans celebrating her.

@TenpeTheCreator wrote:

"Oh my god I didn’t realize we were close in age! I got a little over 8 months to go."

@furiouseight commented:

"Your birthday is coming up next Tuesday & my birthday is in 2 weeks on the 8 Team Aquarius ♒️"

@CindyBezuidenh6 said:

"@Tyllaaaaaaa happy birthday Tyla may you continue to be even greater, blessed and success with God’s favour & protection over you."

@tu_mi03 added:

"I can't believe I'm older than you yet broke than you life got no balance shame."

@TheTBZAct noted:

"Wait you’re born the same year as me?! Omg twinning."

