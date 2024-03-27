Mariah Carey is turning a year older, and fans celebrated her birthday with tribute messages

The multi-award-winning pop star took to her social media page to share her itinerary

Netizens showed love to Mimi and celebrated her unmatched legacy in the music industry

Fans honoured Mariah Carey's 55th birthday with sweet birthday messages. Images: mariahcarey

Source: Instagram

Mariah Carey turned 55 and took to her timeline to flaunt her birthday festivities. The We Belong Together hitmaker's supporters took to social media to celebrate her special day with sweet messages, singing her praises for her iconic voice and legacy.

Mariah Carey celebrates 55th birthday

Legendary pop star, Mariah Carey reached another milestone on 27 March and is celebrating it surrounded by love and the ocean.

Taking to her Instagram page, the multi-award-winning singer shared a photo posing on a boat as she announced her anniversary itinerary.

She's Mariah Carey; of course she wears a gown on a boat. Mimi looked stunning in a sparkly dress and signature gold locks and was all smiles, soaking up the sun on the boat deck.

"Anniversary adventures commence."

Fans celebrate Mariah Carey's birthday

Netizens flooded social media with sweet messages in honour of Mimi's birthday.

Previously, netizens claimed that they had enough of her Christmas songs and urged her to release new music that is not just centred around the festive season.

arianaunext said:

"Happy birthday to an actual living legend. Nobody has nor ever will do it like Mimi in her prime!"

jps_aririah wrote:

"The most talented and influential living person in music, by the way."

BARDIVERSACE posted:

"Happy Birthday to the greatest vocalist to ever live."

babybynes gushed over Mariah:

"Mother of all mothers. Diva of all divas! Living legend. @MariahCarey, happy anniversary, queen. I adore you for life!"

khruangbins said:

"The only artist I could ever call mother!"

kfaynwhatevs posted:

"Her having only five Grammies is a crime!"

anushaspears showed love to Mimi:

"Happy anniversary to the woman who invented butterflies."

brandontgendron wrote:

"She will go down in history books and be taught about for centuries."

