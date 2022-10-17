Mariah Carey has taken to her social media timeline to reveal that, even though it is October, she is already planning her Christmas performances

The singer is well-known for not releasing any music or holding performances throughout the year, only to be booked in December

Netizens flocked to her comments section to urge her to do things differently this year by releasing new music

Mariah Carey is being criticised for hinting at a Christmas song and performance in mid-October. Image: NBC

Source: Getty Images

Mariah Carey, an American singer, is planning a big comeback in December. The singer hinted that she is ready to dominate the music scene during the Christmas season.

Taking to Twitter, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker shared a photo and two videos teasing that she is more than ready to rock netizens again this holiday season.

Mariah Carey shared the following post on Twitter:

Netizens are sick of her Christmas performances

People are tired of her only appearing during the holidays and singing the same songs she has been singing for years. All I Want For Christmas Is You, Silent Night, O Holy Night, and many more are among Mariah Carey's Christmas hit songs.

Netizens wrote the following savage drags to the legendary American star:

@josh_lopez2112 said:

"Can we enjoy Halloween and Thanksgiving first? "

@moth_crow shared:

"It's almost time for my seasonal depression "

@TheLordPandaEth posted:

"It's mid-October, and she's starting the slow defrosting process."

@kaylaizapotato replied:

"If I ever hear this song again I will unalive myself. Mariah I am begging you to stop."

@brokedclocks commented:

"Girl it's literally just October r u already broke?"

@impreratrix wrote:

"It hasn’t even started snowing calm yourself down "

@truluckfeminist also said:

"If you talking about your Christmas song @MariahCarey no just no I was sick in tired of it 5 years ago and it still doesn’t change that song needs to be against the law it should not be playing in every department store starting exactly on December 1st."

@Blueofweb3 also shared:

"Mummy, we’ll stream but chill let December come first "

@pioneerrwill reacted:

"For you to release a new non-Christmas album!"

@jordygutz added:

"Girl it’s October just relax."

