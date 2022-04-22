Nigerian artist Starboy known to many as Wizkid announced that the title of his upcoming fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego

Wizkid has been spending time with South African artist and producer award-winning DJ Maphorisa

Mzansi took to social media to express their excitement about the duo teaming again with others saying they have brought us bangers before

Award-winning Nigerian artist Star Boy, known to many as Wizkid, has shared that he is working on new music. The Essence hitmaker took to social media to share that the title of his upcoming fifth studio album will be More Love, Less Ego. He didn’t however share the release day and name of the artist he will feature but Mzansi thinks it might be South African DJ Maphorisa.

Wizkid and Maphorisa have worked together on several songs before, including on Kabza De Small’s Sponono hit song. A recent video of the two artists in a studio surfaced on the internet and now Mzansi is convinced the artist will be featured on the new album. Some think Maphorisa might be producing the album as the duo has been spending a lot of time together.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula posted a video of the two artists jamming to a banger in the studio together with Wande Coal over drinks and smokes.

“DJ Maphorisa is working on new music with Wizkid”

Mzansi flooded Musa’s post with excitement and anticipation for the new music as the duo has given us bangers before.

@MsYonwaba said:

"Love to see it"

@iLikeManeyo said:

"They gave us One Dance with Drake. I trust."

@karlie_momo said:

"Wiz and Phori make great music together."

@TheRebelTee said:

"Lawd Phori"

@SuperXolani added:

"Maphorisa ke star"

DJ Maphorisa wants Mzansi to show him some respect for opening up the music industry for Amapiano artists

In other Entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa said he wants Mzansi to show him some respect for opening up the music industry for Amapiano artists. He shared that he sacrificed a lot and took a risk when he signed upcoming Amapiano producers and artists.

The producer posted on social media while he was in New York Manhattan to say that the game would've been the same if he wasn't there.

Social media users shared mixed opinions about the producer's statement with some agreeing with him, while others reminded him that he fought other DJs who supported the genre before him.

