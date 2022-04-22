Followers of one of the most popular podcasts in South Africa, Podcast and Chill, were left with more questions than answers after today's episode

Today, MacG had Kwaito legend Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya as his special guest, and it seemed he was not keen on answering most of the questions

Mapaputsi started trending on social media following the interview as fans shared views on how he handled his sitdown with Sol and Mac G

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another episode of Podcast and Chill usually means another time for chillers to enjoy the show. However, today's show was different as Mac G and Sol had a special and different guest.

‘Podcast & Chill’ viewers are claiming that they did not understand much from Mac G's interview with Kwaito legend Mapaputsi. Image: @mapaputsi_original & @Adv_Matlatle/Twitter

Source: UGC

Renowned Kwaito legend Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya was the guest on today's episode, and he left fans confused.

Chillers took to Twitter following the epic interview to share their thoughts. Many agreed that they only understood a fraction of what the Kwaito legend was saying.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One confused peep wrote:

"The Mapaputsi interview was not for children from the burbs. Too much tsotsi lingo, and you can't trust MacG with such. He was giggling – lost throughout."

@MissLuvo_Lee added:

"To be honest Mapaputsi did not need MacG or Sol in this episode, he interviewed himself just like the Israel episode #podcastandchillwithmacg

According to TshisaLIVE, some viewers, including DJ Sbu and Nota Baloyi, totally enjoyed Mapaputsi's interview.

@Bheko99 said:

"I see people saying this podcast was trash, but all I can say is “Listening is a skill”, and Mapaputsi has great stories to tell, but ke time was not on his side."

Nota Baloyi takes a swipe at rappers who got a nod from Rick Ross: “Trying to revive careers with shoutouts”

Nota Baloyi has weighed in on the trending video of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning the names of some local stars. The Boss gave shout-outs to some local talents appreciating them for their work.

The Money In The Grave rapper mentioned the likes of Nasty C, Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles, among others, in the video making rounds on social media.

According to SAHipHopMag, the controversial media personality took a dig at local stars while responding to DJ Maphorisa's tweet. Maphorisa had reacted to Rozay's video saying the wealthy American rapper should hop onto the Izolo remix.

Source: Briefly News