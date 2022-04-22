Nota Baloyi has made a name for himself when it comes to not mincing his opinions about local celebrities and the entertainment industry

The controversial media personality recently took a jab at South African rappers who got shout -outs from US rapper Rick Ross

Rick Ross shared a video on social media giving shout-outs to Mzansi stars including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and Uncle Waffles

Nota Baloyi has weighed in on the trending video of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning names of some local stars. The Boss gave shout-outs to some local talents appreciating the for their work.

The Money In The Grave rapper mentioned the likes of Nasty C, Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles, among others in the video making rounds on social media.

According to SAHipHopMag, the controversial media personality took a dig at local stars while responding to DJ Maphorisa's tweet. Maphorisa had reacted to Rozay's video saying the wealthy American rapper should hop onto Izolo remix. He tweeted:

"Please ask Rick Ross nicely to jump on Izolo remix i wanna see something."

Nota Baloyo responded to the tweet saying some local artists are going to use the shout-out to resurrect their dead careers. He wrote:

"Lol… Don’t do that to the kids, they are trying to revive their careers with shoutouts!"

Cassper Nyovest reacts to Rick Ross mentioning his name, Mzansi shades Cass: “He was given a list to mention”

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share a clip of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning his name. The Siyathandana hitmaker claimed Rozay shared that Cass is the "king" of the game.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the wealthy American artist gave a shout out to Mzansi artists and even Nigerian stars. Ross mentioned the likes of Nasty C, Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared an edited version of the video. He only posted the part where Rick Ross calls out his name. Tweeps took to Cassper's timeline and shaded him for making everything about himself. Some peeps laughed out loud at the way Ross pronounced Mufasa's name.

