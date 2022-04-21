Emtee took to social media to celebrate bagging the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award at this year's Global Music Awards Africa

The Roll Up hitmaker was competing with the likes of Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, A-Reece and Ladipoe for the accolade and he came out on top

Many people took to his timeline to congratulate him for proving his naysayers wrong, adding that he'll now have an award in his trophy cabinet after the Ambitiouz Entertainment drama

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Emtee has proved his naysayers wrong. Many of his haters shared that he fell off after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment. The rapper is not done yet.

Emtee won the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award at the Global Music Awards Africa. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee bagged the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022. The star beat the likes of Sarkodie, A-Reece, Kwesi Arthur and Ladipoe who were all nominated in the same category.

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to share the good news with his loyal fans. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his post:

"Can't keep a good man down, innit."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Many of his fans took to his timeline to congratulate him for winning the international award. They shared that this is the first ward Emtee will have in his trophy cabinet after Ambitiouz Entertainment reportedly refused to give him the awards he won while still signed to them.

@jubahdubouy wrote:

"You do your thing dawg, and you do it well."

@Godly62355073 said:

"More love to Emteerecords and many awards are still coming to you, bro."

@ImpThaDon_ZA commented:

"Well done, YOU'RE KING OF THE ANTHEMS."

@realmoss1 wrote:

"Good music will always win. But no more weed please mfethu."

@tankiso_tenene said:

"Congratulations Hlubi. This one goes straight to your pocket, you are your own boss."

@JackzMind added:

"You deserve it, KING."

Emtee responds bluntly to troll who accused rapper of recycling lyrics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee responded viciously to a troll who shaded his lyrics on social media. The hater accused the rapper of recycling lyrics in his songs.

The tweep took to the Roll Up hitmaker's timeline and criticised his pen game. He went on to add that the star sings about the same thing in his songs hence he uses the same lyrics.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee mopped the floor with the troll. He did not mince his words when he replied to the peep. The troll then went on to complain that Emtee doesn't treat his fans well.

Source: Briefly News