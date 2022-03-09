Emtee gave a blunt response to a troll who accused him of recycling lyrics from his old songs as he allegedly sings about the same thing

The award-winning rapper got hot under the collar and mopped the floor with the hater who then complained about how Emtee responded to the criticism

The Roll Up hitmaker's other fans jumped to his defence when the naysayer threatened to put his hand on the talented rapper

Emtee responded viciously to a troll who shaded his lyrics on social media. The hater accused the rapper of recycling lyrics in his songs.

The tweep took to the Roll Up hitmaker's timeline and criticised his pen game. He went on to add that the star sings about the same thing in his songs hence he uses the same lyrics.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee mopped the floor with the troll. He did not mince his words when he replied to the peep.

The troll then went on to complain that Emtee doesn't treat his fans well. According to SAHipHopMag, the award-winning artist replied:

"You gave your opinion and I gave mine. We even."

The troll went on to threaten to put his hands on Emtee and other peeps jumped on the rapper's defence:

@kally_venda replied to Emtee:

"I'm your big fan but that doesn't mean you can't catch these hands dawg."

@Thamisour_T said:

"This guy talks trash. I'm so annoyed."

@SaneMashaba added:

"You guys think you own these celebrities. Y'all think you can say what you want to them and they should take things well, when they reply they are being rude to their fans, haibo."

Emtee called out for being rude

In related news, Briefly News reported that Emtee's fans called him out for his recent rude behaviour. It all started when two peeps pointed out how the rapper used to make great music. The social media users also discussed how his music has changed for the worst over the years.

Taking to Twitter, one fan expressed how he misses Emtee's old music which was motivational.

"I miss that inspiring, soulful and motivational music by @emteerecords."

The tweet caught the Long Way rapper's attention who assumed the fan was talking about his 2021 album Logan. Another social media user quickly chipped in to mention that even Logan was not good enough but the 2017 masterpiece Manando. The criticism did not sit well with Emtee who did not hesitate to fire shots at the fans.

