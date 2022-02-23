Emtee is not entertaining fans with negative comments about his music and how it has changed over the years

The rapper got engaged in a heated exchange of words with social media users who had shared their views on his music

Fans were however not impressed with how rude the Pearl Thusi hitmaker responded to their concerns, some even accused him of being on drugs

The music scene is ever-evolving, thanks to modern technology and better equipment. Sadly, this does not guarantee that fans will jam with whatever artists put out.

Social media users are fed up with Emtee and his unpleasant clap backs at fans. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee fans have called him out for his recent rude behaviour. It all started when two peeps pointed out how the rapper used to make great music. The social media users also discussed how his music has changed for the worst over the years.

Taking to Twitter, one fan expressed how he misses Emtee's old music which was motivational.

"I miss that inspiring, soulful and motivational music by

@emteerecords" the fan tweeted.

The tweet caught the Long Way rapper's attention who assumed the fan was talking about his 2021 album Logan.

Another social media user quickly chipped in to mention that even Logan was not good enough but the 2017 masterpiece Manado. The criticism did not sit well with Emtee who did not hesitate to fire shots at the fans.

"Who asked you?" Emtee responded.

According to ZAlebs, a fan called the rapper to order and asked him to respect the views and feedback from his fans. The fan said:

"You just dissed two of your fans for having an opinion. They not gone f**k with everything you put out, I'm sure you have your favs too and I'm sure you don't like all they sh*t. At the end of the day you ain't making music for yourself but for your fans, they buy your s**t. Hear em out."

Emtee rants over MacG’s staff Christmas bonuses due to the Podcast’s lack of an artist fee, tweeps clap back

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rapper Emtee blatantly expressed his disapproval of MacG’s conclusion to pay his Podcast & Chill staff a year-end bonus. Shook 'chillers' did not take well to Emtee’s rant, arguing that he was asking for more than required.

Fans of the Podcast & Chill platform were thrilled to learn that MacG was offering his staff bonuses when the news broke on Monday. A disgruntled Emtee did not feel the same and aired out his qualms on the TL yesterday.

The Johustleburg rapper showed he was all about his business while calling MacG out for not paying his guests. He replied to a tweet applauding the controversial podcaster for his actions bitterly, saying:

“And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero”

