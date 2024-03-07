RnB singer Elaine was seen in South Africa performing at an unknown event recently

A viral video of the star on stage performing to a crowd was posted on social media

Many netizens were worried and concerned about Elaine, as some blamed the industry for what it had done to her

A video of Elaine performing in Mzansi went viral online. Image: @elaineofficial

RnB singer Elaine became the talk of town once again regarding her recent live performance at an unknown event, this was after the star was compared with fellow singer and pop amapiano star Tyla.

Elaine performs live in SA

Social media has been buzzing with concern after the You're The One hitmaker recently performed live in her home country. This was after a debate sparked on social media among netizens late last year regarding her side hustle.

A viral video of the star was shared on Twitter (X) by @BiKeR626, leaving many netizens with many unanswered questions. The user captioned the clip:

"I saw a video of Elaine performing and chanting ‘Gwiralang’. I’m still shocked."

Watch the video below:

SA worried about Elaine

After the video of Elaine trended on social media, many netizens were concerned and worried about her as some blamed the industry for what it had done to her. See some of the comments below:

@_thisisnotfire_ wrote:

"I hate what the industry has done to her. I was listening to her debut album the other day and I can’t believe she’s changed her genre."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I genuinely hope she’s okay. I enjoyed her album and i loved her as an RnB singer. Bless her."

@BiKeR626 responded:

"I hope she recovers."

@bysosa_ tweeted:

"D*mn the fall off is real."

@BanksGalorre commented:

"The fall off is tragic."

@kgotsohopelekau mentioned:

"It's so cringing watching this."

Elaine dragged for a "boring" performance at the Miss SA 2022

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the singer Elaine failed to meet Mzansi's expectations with her performance at the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale.

The star was one of the stars billed to entertain the viewers. Social media users headed to the Twitter streets to share thoughts following Elaine's performance. Many said the beauty did not do a great job. Others accused her of singing off-tune, while some said she couldn't.

